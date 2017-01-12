The Morning Blend
Hosted by Casey Martin, Douglas Heath, Jim Cantu, Judy Lindsay, Scott Wallace
Weekdays 7-8am
Interview with musician Tony Levin
January 12, 2017 - 1:58 pm
KBCS’s Carol Handley speaks with bassist and Chapman Stick player Tony Levin about some of his key relationships throughout his career musical career. Tony is best known for his work with Peter Gabriel, who he has been with since his first album was released in 1977. He has also been a member of the band
Plaza Maestas
January 12, 2017 - 12:09 pm
El Centro De La Raza provides social services on Seattle’s Beacon Hill. It started with the occupation of the vacant Beacon Hill School over forty years ago. This fall, El Centro completed the Plaza Roberto Maestas expansion, which added 112 low income housing units. KBCS Producer Jim Cantu spoke with El Centro Executive Director Estela
Affordable Housing
January 10, 2017 - 1:18 pm
Funds can be a bit tight for many of us after the holidays, but what about our local homeless families and individuals? How can they secure housing in a city with such high costs? KBCS’s Jim Cantu spoke with Sharon Lee, Executive Director of Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute, to find out what’s being done
Multiple Sclerosis
January 9, 2017 - 12:08 pm
12,000 people in Washington state live with the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis or MS. MS is a chronic, unpredictable neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It’s an elusive disease with no known cause or cure. This series highlights living with, treating, and caring for those with MS. Episode 1 – Swedish Hospital
Top Ten January 3rd – January 9th
January 9, 2017 - 11:07 am
- Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
- Jim James Eternally Even ATO
- Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
- Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
- Claire Lynch North By South Compass
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
- Michael Cleveland Fiddler’s Dream Compass
- Anderson .Paak Malibu Obe
- Balsam Range Mountain Voodoo Mountain Home
- Lambchop Flotus Merge
Music of the Moment – January
January 6, 2017 - 6:32 pm
Here are five albums we’re digging so far in the new year. Have a listen!
Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg
Fetsum – Light In A Dark Place
Lambchop – FLOTUS
Led Kaapana – Jus Press Vol. 2
Various Artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics
Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 2
January 5, 2017 - 11:30 am
Continuing our coverage of the 2016 Electoral College, we’ll take a look at the experiences of individual electors. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama spoke with three Washington electors who shared what it was like to vote in the Electoral College on December 19th.
Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 1
January 5, 2017 - 10:36 am
The Electoral College met last month and formally cast their votes for the president of the United States. Washington State elector, Brett Chiafalo, co-founded the Hamilton Electors, a movement aimed to block president elect Donald Trump’s presidency by encouraging electors to vote for a Republican alternate for President. Here’s KBCS’s Yuko Kodama speaking with Chiafalo
An Inside Look At Vote-Counting In King County
January 3, 2017 - 9:09 am
In the wake of this year’s election, KBCS features a rare look at how your vote is counted. Jim Cantu of KBCS News reports from the King County Elections headquarters. In the first part, King County Elections Director Julie Wise describes how election ballots are processed. In the second part, KBCS News and Public Affairs
Top Ten December 19th – December 26th:
December 27, 2016 - 10:46 am
- Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
- Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings RCA
- Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
- Claire Lynch North By South Compass
- Jim James Eternally Even ATO
- Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
- The Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome Interscope
- Audie Blaylock And Redline The Road That Winds Independent
- Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia