Sunday’s Hornpipe
Hosted by John Gibaut, Kevin O’Connor, Mary Kelly
Sundays 3-6pm
Raided By Immigration: What It’s Like
January 27, 2017 - 12:49 pm
President Trump’s plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants has people bracing for an increase in immigration raids. Naomi Ishisaka of One America interviewed Elena, a woman who was apprehended in the 2009 Yamato Engine Specialists plant in Bellingham, Washington in 2009, but was later released for medical reasons. Listen to her experience of being
Owls And Trump’s Choice For Interior Secretary
January 26, 2017 - 12:39 pm
In this news feature, Martha Baskin looks at Trump’s choice for interior secretary from the point of view of owls. The 116th Congress has its hands full vetting cabinet nominations. Many are controversial, but one that’s flying under the radar is Ryan Zinke, a freshman Republican Congressman from Montana, who will manage over 200 million
Inauguration Protesters’ Stories
January 24, 2017 - 2:17 pm
Listen in to some stories from a couple of protesters in Washington DC over the weekend. One interview is from an active member of Black Bloc. Black Bloc is a group anarchists known for dressing in black and destroying property in order to make a statement against capitalism and authority. This group was active on the day
Women’s March On Washington DC
January 24, 2017 - 1:28 pm
Roughly half a million people took to the streets on Saturday, January 21st in protest of women’s issues. Listen in to Democracy Now!’s special coverage of the post inauguration Women’s March on Washington event.
Seattle United For Immigrant And Refugee Families
January 23, 2017 - 2:02 pm
City of Seattle departments joined with local service providers on Friday, January 20th 2017 to present Seattle United For Immigrant And Refugee Families at Seattle Center’s McCaw Hall. The daylong program brought together 750 volunteers and well over 100 community members to discuss the path to citizenship and protection of individual rights. Listen in on some
Women’s March On Seattle
January 23, 2017 - 12:56 pm
Between 150,000 and 175,000 people took part in Saturday’s Women’s March on Seattle. Listen in on some sounds from the event and hear what people had to say. A large crowd of peaceful protesters Filling the streets A look at a march puppet in action
Puppets For The Women’s March
January 20, 2017 - 2:00 pm
Saturday’s Women’s March on Seattle is expected to be the third largest in the country. With tens of thousands of people marching, expect to see posters, flags, and even… puppets. Find out what goes into making these puppets and what they represent. A look at what goes into making a march puppet. Hard at work.
Taking Your Kid To A March Or Rally?
January 20, 2017 - 1:54 pm
A buzz among the local parent crowd leading up to this weekend’s women’s marches is whether or not to take kids to the event. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama spoke with the co-authors of the blogpost “Activist Mama’s Guide to taking kids to a march” for some advice on how to prepare to go with children in
Pussyhats
January 19, 2017 - 7:57 am
A movement to outfit this weekend’s marchers with pussyhats – knitted pink hats sporting cat ears, is taking local and national yarn stores by storm. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama visits a local eastside yarn store for details. The knitted pussyhat pattern is here. You can find crochet and sewings patterns for pussyhats on the pussyhat website. Debbie
Seattle: Sanctuary City
January 18, 2017 - 1:23 pm
There are over 75,000 legal permanent residents in the Seattle King County area, and many residents whose legal status could be in question. The city of Seattle is a Sanctuary City. KBCS Producer Jim Cantu spoke with Seattle City Council member Lorena Gonzalez about what that means.