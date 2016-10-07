December 15, 2016 - 12:27 pm

Ride along on bus 48 through Seattle’s Central District. It’s a historically black community that Carla Saulter and Gabriel Teodros know well. They identify some of the symptoms that mark the gentrification of the neighborhood. The piece produced by KBCS’s Mona Yeh and Yuko Kodama, is part of Unmute the Commute, our series on stories

Read More