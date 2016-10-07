Skip to content
Menu 91.3 KBCS (KBCS Logo)
Now Playing:
Menu
Please enable your javascript to have a better view of the website. Click here to learn more about it.
front-page.php
On air

Iaan Hughes

Hosted by

Mondays 2-5am, Weekdays 12-3pm

iaanhughes_770x360

KBCS 2016 Elections Coverage

photo by litherland photo by litherland

October 7, 2016 - 10:30 am

KBCS brings you local elections coverage: unique and essential conversations about Washington ballot measures, and interviews with local candidates. Tune in to 91.3 starting at 7am Monday, and visit our Elections 2016 page to find audio and extra content.

Read More

Top Ten January 3rd – January 9th

KBCS_Top10

January 9, 2017 - 11:07 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  3. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  4. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
  5. Claire Lynch North By South Compass
  6. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  7. Michael Cleveland Fiddler’s Dream Compass
  8. Anderson .Paak Malibu Obe
  9. Balsam Range Mountain Voodoo Mountain Home
  10. Lambchop Flotus Merge

Past Top Ten

Music of the Moment – January

I-heart-music

January 6, 2017 - 6:32 pm

Here are five albums we’re digging so far in the new year. Have a listen!

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg
Fetsum – Light In A Dark Place
Lambchop – FLOTUS
Led Kaapana – Jus Press Vol. 2
Various Artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics

Read More

Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 2

30926304334_7310010435_z

January 5, 2017 - 11:30 am

Continuing our coverage of the 2016 Electoral College, we’ll take a look at the experiences of individual electors. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama spoke with three Washington electors who shared what it was like to vote in the Electoral College on December 19th.

Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 1

photo by litherland photo by litherland

January 5, 2017 - 10:36 am

The Electoral College met last month and formally cast their votes for the president of the United States. Washington State elector, Brett Chiafalo, co-founded the Hamilton Electors, a movement aimed to block president elect Donald Trump’s presidency by encouraging electors to vote for a Republican alternate for President. Here’s KBCS’s Yuko Kodama speaking with Chiafalo

Read More

An Inside Look At Vote-Counting In King County

767x598-opening

January 3, 2017 - 9:09 am

In the wake of this year’s election, KBCS features a rare look at how your vote is counted. Jim Cantu of KBCS News reports from the King County Elections headquarters. In the first part, King County Elections Director Julie Wise describes how election ballots are processed. In the second part, KBCS News and Public Affairs

Read More

Top Ten December 19th – December 26th:

KBCS_Top10

December 27, 2016 - 10:46 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings RCA
  3. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
  4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  5. Claire Lynch North By South Compass
  6. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  7. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  8. The Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome Interscope
  9. Audie Blaylock And Redline The Road That Winds Independent
  10. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia

Past Top Ten

Fair Trade Music Seattle

FTMS

December 23, 2016 - 10:47 am

Seattle’s music scene is vibrant and thriving. In 2015, Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata was a co-sponsor of the Fair Trade Music day resolution.  The former City Councilmember discusses the Fair Trade Music Seattle campaign from a public policy perspective. This segment originally aired in 2015.

DJs’ Favorites for 2016

2016toptens

December 21, 2016 - 11:16 am

Your KBCS DJs list their favorite recordings of 2016.

Read More

Top Ten December 12th – December 18th:

KBCS_Top10

December 19, 2016 - 10:45 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. The Pretenders Alone BMG
  3. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  4. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
  5. Y La Bamba Ojos Del Sol Independent
  6. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
  7. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  8. Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings (CD 1) RCA
  9. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  10. Claire Lynch North By South Compass

Past Top Ten

Who Is My Neighbor? – A Bus Ride Through Seattle’s Central District

carla-and-gabriel-at-stop

December 15, 2016 - 12:27 pm

Ride along on bus 48 through Seattle’s Central District. It’s a historically black community that Carla Saulter and Gabriel Teodros know well. They identify some of the symptoms that mark the gentrification of the neighborhood. The piece produced by KBCS’s Mona Yeh and Yuko Kodama, is part of Unmute the Commute, our series on stories

Read More

Now Playing:
Tractor_300x250-A KBCS thanks our sponsors

Events sponsored by KBCS

Dave Alvin
Wednesday, January 18 - 8:00 pm - The Tractor Tavern - Ballard

Henry Kapono
Tuesday, January 24 - 7:30 pm - Jazz Alley - Seattle

Masters of Hawaiian Music
Monday, February 6 - The Triple Door - Seattle

Wintergrass Music Festival
Thursday, February 23 - Hyatt Regency - Bellevue

Latest posts

More Posts