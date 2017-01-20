Puppets For The Women’s March
January 20, 2017 - 2:00 pm
Saturday’s Women’s March on Seattle is expected to be the third largest in the country. With tens of thousands of people marching, expect to see posters, flags, and even… puppets. Find out what goes into making these puppets and what they represent.
Taking Your Kid To A March Or Rally?
January 20, 2017 - 1:54 pm
A buzz among the local parent crowd leading up to this weekend’s women’s marches is whether or not to take kids to the event. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama spoke with the co-authors of the blogpost “Activist Mama’s Guide to taking kids to a march” for some advice on how to prepare to go with children in
Pussyhats
January 19, 2017 - 7:57 am
A movement to outfit this weekend’s marchers with pussyhats – knitted pink hats sporting cat ears, is taking local and national yarn stores by storm. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama visits a local eastside yarn store for details. The knitted pussyhat pattern is here. You can find crochet and sewings patterns for pussyhats on the pussyhat website. Debbie
Seattle: Sanctuary City
January 18, 2017 - 1:23 pm
There are over 75,000 legal permanent residents in the Seattle King County area, and many residents whose legal status could be in question. The city of Seattle is a Sanctuary City. KBCS Producer Jim Cantu spoke with Seattle City Council member Lorena Gonzalez about what that means.
Seattle MLK Marchers’ Impressions
January 17, 2017 - 2:27 pm
Thousands of people marched through Seattle on Monday, January 16th, 2017, to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. KBCS’s Gol Hoghooghi was there and spoke with people about what inspired them to march.
Interview with musician Tony Levin
January 12, 2017 - 1:58 pm
KBCS’s Carol Handley speaks with bassist and Chapman Stick player Tony Levin about some of his key relationships throughout his career musical career. Tony is best known for his work with Peter Gabriel, who he has been with since his first album was released in 1977. He has also been a member of the band
Plaza Maestas
January 12, 2017 - 12:09 pm
El Centro De La Raza provides social services on Seattle’s Beacon Hill. It started with the occupation of the vacant Beacon Hill School over forty years ago. This fall, El Centro completed the Plaza Roberto Maestas expansion, which added 112 low income housing units. KBCS Producer Jim Cantu spoke with El Centro Executive Director Estela
Affordable Housing
January 10, 2017 - 1:18 pm
Funds can be a bit tight for many of us after the holidays, but what about our local homeless families and individuals? How can they secure housing in a city with such high costs? KBCS’s Jim Cantu spoke with Sharon Lee, Executive Director of Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute, to find out what’s being done
Multiple Sclerosis
January 9, 2017 - 12:08 pm
12,000 people in Washington state live with the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis or MS. MS is a chronic, unpredictable neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It’s an elusive disease with no known cause or cure. This series highlights living with, treating, and caring for those with MS. Episode 1 – Swedish Hospital