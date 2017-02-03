Skip to content
Menu 91.3 KBCS (KBCS Logo)
Now Playing:
Menu
Please enable your javascript to have a better view of the website. Click here to learn more about it.
front-page.php
On air

Carol Handley

Hosted by

Sundays 4-5am, Thursdays, Fridays 1-5am, Tuesdays, Wednesdays 3-5am, Weekdays 3-7pm

carolhandley_770x360

Live from Wintergrass

Wintergrass-crop-square

February 3, 2017 - 5:25 pm

KBCS will broadcast live from the Wintergrass international music festival, Saturday, February 25th, 9am-noon.

Read More

Music of the Moment – February

I-heart-music

February 3, 2017 - 2:54 pm

Here are five albums we love for February. Dive in!

Various Artists – Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie’s 26 Northwest Songs
Nikki Lane – Highway Queen
Sallie Ford – Soul Sick
Sleater-Kinney – Live in Paris
John Craigie – No Rain, No Rose

Read More

Eastside Homelessness

courtesy of Congregations for the Homeless, Bellevue courtesy of Congregations for the Homeless, Bellevue

February 3, 2017 - 12:17 pm

Homelessness is probably not the first image that comes  to mind when you think about the vigorous economy of the Eastside.  We highlight voices from the largely unseen homeless population of Bellevue and Kirkland. This 5 part series was originally broadcast in October 2015. Episode 1 – Congregations for the Homeless Bellevue Executive Director, David Johns

Read More

American Muslim Youth Identity

youthresize

February 2, 2017 - 12:26 pm

The news continues to buzz with the impact of last week’s Presidential Executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim countries. KBCS producer and Bellevue high school student, Reyan Haji interviewed several of his friends about their experiences growing up as American Muslim youth. Find out how they’re impacted by messages from our government and media.   Reyan

Read More

Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines

dap

January 31, 2017 - 12:23 pm

Last Tuesday, President Trump ordered construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines to move forward. In Seattle’s Westlake Park, local tribes and activists gathered to voice their opposition. Listen to what they had to say.

Immigration And Sea-Tac Airport Protesters

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Lawson Photo courtesy of Jonathan Lawson

January 30, 2017 - 12:48 pm

President Trump’s recent executive order, which restricts immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, was met with widespread protest and confusion over the weekend. People who had just arrived in the U.S. were held at airports, and some were sent back out of the country, as Customs and Border Protection, activists, lawyers, and elected officials struggled to

Read More

Raided By Immigration: What It’s Like

ICE

January 27, 2017 - 12:49 pm

President Trump’s plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants has people bracing for an increase in immigration raids. Naomi Ishisaka of One America interviewed Elena, a woman who was apprehended in the 2009 Yamato Engine Specialists plant in Bellingham, Washington in 2009, but was later released for medical reasons. Listen to her experience of being

Read More

Owls And Trump’s Choice For Interior Secretary

great-horned owl

January 26, 2017 - 12:39 pm

In this news feature, Martha Baskin looks at Trump’s choice for interior secretary from the point of view of owls. The 116th Congress has its hands full vetting cabinet nominations. Many are controversial, but one that’s flying under the radar is Ryan Zinke, a freshman Republican Congressman from Montana, who will manage over 200 million

Read More

Inauguration Protesters’ Stories

16194923_10211145308845982_5021376591237815224_n

January 24, 2017 - 2:17 pm

Listen in to some stories from a couple of protesters in Washington DC over the weekend. One interview is from an active member of Black Bloc. Black Bloc is a group anarchists known for dressing in black and destroying property in order to make a statement against capitalism and authority. This group was active on the day

Read More

Women’s March On Washington DC

democracy-now-logo

January 24, 2017 - 1:28 pm

Roughly half a million people took to the streets on Saturday, January 21st in protest of women’s issues. Listen in to Democracy Now!’s special coverage of the post inauguration Women’s March on Washington event.

Now Playing:
TripleDoor_ad KBCS thanks our sponsors

Events sponsored by KBCS

Masters of Hawaiian Music
Monday, February 6 - The Triple Door - Seattle

Bushwick Book Club: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘Americanah’
Friday, February 10 - 7:00 pm - Elliot Bay Book Co. - Seattle

John Scofield’s “Country for Old Men”
Tuesday, February 21 - 7:30 pm - Jazz Alley - Seattle

Wintergrass Music Festival
Thursday, February 23 - Hyatt Regency - Bellevue

Sinkane
Tuesday, February 28 - 8:00 pm - The Tractor Tavern - Ballard

Latest posts

More Posts