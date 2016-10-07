KBCS 2016 Elections Coverage
October 7, 2016 - 10:30 am
KBCS brings you local elections coverage: unique and essential conversations about Washington ballot measures, and interviews with local candidates. Tune in to 91.3 starting at 7am Monday, and visit our Elections 2016 page to find audio and extra content.
Top Ten December 19th – December 26th:
December 27, 2016 - 10:46 am
Fair Trade Music Seattle
December 23, 2016 - 10:47 am
Seattle’s music scene is vibrant and thriving. In 2015, Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata was a co-sponsor of the Fair Trade Music day resolution. The former City Councilmember discusses the Fair Trade Music Seattle campaign from a public policy perspective. This segment originally aired in 2015.
DJs’ Favorites for 2016
Top Ten December 12th – December 18th:
December 19, 2016 - 10:45 am
Who Is My Neighbor? – A Bus Ride Through Seattle’s Central District
December 15, 2016 - 12:27 pm
Ride along on bus 48 through Seattle’s Central District. It’s a historically black community that Carla Saulter and Gabriel Teodros know well. They identify some of the symptoms that mark the gentrification of the neighborhood. The piece produced by KBCS’s Mona Yeh and Yuko Kodama, is part of Unmute the Commute, our series on stories
Top Ten December 5th – December 11th:
December 12, 2016 - 12:15 pm
Thank You!
December 11, 2016 - 11:05 pm
Thank you to the nearly 500 members who made the KBCS Year-End Fund Drive a success! Your support keeps KBCS a strong, independent voice, with thought-provoking journalism and innovative music. You also provided nearly 2,000 meals to our partner, Northwest Harvest!
DAPL Construction Impacts On A Local Sioux Member
December 7, 2016 - 11:47 am
Local Standing Rock Sioux tribal member, Kyle Shierbeck shares how his family was directly impacted by the Dakota Access Pipeline construction project. Here’s KBCS Contributing Producer, Esther Little Dove John speaking with Shierbeck in the KBCS Studios. Photo courtesy of Leslie Peterson
How Some Electors Aim To Block A Trump Presidency
December 7, 2016 - 11:40 am
Bret Chiafalo is an Elector from Washington state’s second congressional district. He has co-founded the Hamilton Electors, a movement intended to block a Trump Presidency through the US electoral college. KBCS Producer and Washington State Elector, Esther Little Dove John, spoke with Chiafalo in the KBCS studio recently. He begins the segment by explaining how the
Flag Burning and First Amendment Rights
December 6, 2016 - 11:32 am
Last week, President Elect Donald Trump tweeted that people who burn flags should lose their citizenship or go to jail. We explore the history of flag burning and 1st amendment rights. University of Washington Professor of History, Bill Rorabaugh shares a little history of flag burning with KBCS Producer, Angie Voyles Askham