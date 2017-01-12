Skip to content
Menu 91.3 KBCS (KBCS Logo)
Now Playing:
Menu
Please enable your javascript to have a better view of the website. Click here to learn more about it.
front-page.php
On air

Interview with musician Tony Levin

Stick Men by Dion Ogust

January 12, 2017 - 1:58 pm

KBCS’s Carol Handley speaks with bassist and Chapman Stick player Tony Levin about some of his key relationships throughout his career musical career. Tony is best known for his work with Peter Gabriel, who he has been with since his first album was released in 1977. He has also been a member of the band

Read More

Plaza Maestas

EstelaOrtega

January 12, 2017 - 12:09 pm

El Centro De La Raza provides social services on Seattle’s Beacon Hill. It started with the occupation of the vacant Beacon Hill School over forty years ago. This fall, El Centro completed the Plaza Roberto Maestas expansion, which added 112 low income housing units. KBCS Producer Jim Cantu spoke with El Centro Executive Director Estela

Read More

Affordable Housing

Sharon Lee, Executive Director of the Low Income Housing Institute at the Denny Park apartments. Photo by Ron Wurzer Sharon Lee, Executive Director of the Low Income Housing Institute at the Denny Park apartments. Photo by Ron Wurzer

January 10, 2017 - 1:18 pm

Funds can be a bit tight for many of us after the holidays, but what about our local homeless families and individuals? How can they secure housing in a city with such high costs? KBCS’s Jim Cantu spoke with Sharon Lee, Executive Director of Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute, to find out what’s being done

Read More

Multiple Sclerosis

By MS patient, Vera Wundes: Courtesy of Pavle Repovic By MS patient, Vera Wundes: Courtesy of Pavle Repovic

January 9, 2017 - 12:08 pm

12,000 people in Washington state live with the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis or MS.  MS is a chronic, unpredictable neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.  It’s an elusive disease with no known cause or cure.  This series highlights living with, treating, and caring for those with MS. Episode 1 – Swedish Hospital

Read More

Top Ten January 3rd – January 9th

KBCS_Top10

January 9, 2017 - 11:07 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  3. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  4. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
  5. Claire Lynch North By South Compass
  6. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  7. Michael Cleveland Fiddler’s Dream Compass
  8. Anderson .Paak Malibu Obe
  9. Balsam Range Mountain Voodoo Mountain Home
  10. Lambchop Flotus Merge

Past Top Ten

Music of the Moment – January

I-heart-music

January 6, 2017 - 6:32 pm

Here are five albums we’re digging so far in the new year. Have a listen!

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg
Fetsum – Light In A Dark Place
Lambchop – FLOTUS
Led Kaapana – Jus Press Vol. 2
Various Artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics

Read More

Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 2

30926304334_7310010435_z

January 5, 2017 - 11:30 am

Continuing our coverage of the 2016 Electoral College, we’ll take a look at the experiences of individual electors. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama spoke with three Washington electors who shared what it was like to vote in the Electoral College on December 19th.

Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 1

photo by litherland photo by litherland

January 5, 2017 - 10:36 am

The Electoral College met last month and formally cast their votes for the president of the United States. Washington State elector, Brett Chiafalo, co-founded the Hamilton Electors, a movement aimed to block president elect Donald Trump’s presidency by encouraging electors to vote for a Republican alternate for President. Here’s KBCS’s Yuko Kodama speaking with Chiafalo

Read More

An Inside Look At Vote-Counting In King County

767x598-opening

January 3, 2017 - 9:09 am

In the wake of this year’s election, KBCS features a rare look at how your vote is counted. Jim Cantu of KBCS News reports from the King County Elections headquarters. In the first part, King County Elections Director Julie Wise describes how election ballots are processed. In the second part, KBCS News and Public Affairs

Read More

Top Ten December 19th – December 26th:

KBCS_Top10

December 27, 2016 - 10:46 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings RCA
  3. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
  4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  5. Claire Lynch North By South Compass
  6. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  7. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  8. The Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome Interscope
  9. Audie Blaylock And Redline The Road That Winds Independent
  10. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia

Past Top Ten

Now Playing:
Tractor_300x250-A KBCS thanks our sponsors

Events sponsored by KBCS

Dave Alvin
Wednesday, January 18 - 8:00 pm - The Tractor Tavern - Ballard

Henry Kapono
Tuesday, January 24 - 7:30 pm - Jazz Alley - Seattle

Masters of Hawaiian Music
Monday, February 6 - The Triple Door - Seattle

Wintergrass Music Festival
Thursday, February 23 - Hyatt Regency - Bellevue

Latest posts

More Posts