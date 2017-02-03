Carol Handley
Sundays 4-5am, Thursdays, Fridays 1-5am, Tuesdays, Wednesdays 3-5am, Weekdays 3-7pm
Live from Wintergrass
Music of the Moment – February
Eastside Homelessness
February 3, 2017 - 12:17 pm
Homelessness is probably not the first image that comes to mind when you think about the vigorous economy of the Eastside. We highlight voices from the largely unseen homeless population of Bellevue and Kirkland. This 5 part series was originally broadcast in October 2015. Episode 1 – Congregations for the Homeless Bellevue Executive Director, David Johns
American Muslim Youth Identity
February 2, 2017 - 12:26 pm
The news continues to buzz with the impact of last week’s Presidential Executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim countries. KBCS producer and Bellevue high school student, Reyan Haji interviewed several of his friends about their experiences growing up as American Muslim youth. Find out how they’re impacted by messages from our government and media. Reyan
Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines
January 31, 2017 - 12:23 pm
Last Tuesday, President Trump ordered construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines to move forward. In Seattle’s Westlake Park, local tribes and activists gathered to voice their opposition. Listen to what they had to say.
Immigration And Sea-Tac Airport Protesters
January 30, 2017 - 12:48 pm
President Trump’s recent executive order, which restricts immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, was met with widespread protest and confusion over the weekend. People who had just arrived in the U.S. were held at airports, and some were sent back out of the country, as Customs and Border Protection, activists, lawyers, and elected officials struggled to
Raided By Immigration: What It’s Like
January 27, 2017 - 12:49 pm
President Trump’s plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants has people bracing for an increase in immigration raids. Naomi Ishisaka of One America interviewed Elena, a woman who was apprehended in the 2009 Yamato Engine Specialists plant in Bellingham, Washington in 2009, but was later released for medical reasons. Listen to her experience of being
Owls And Trump’s Choice For Interior Secretary
January 26, 2017 - 12:39 pm
In this news feature, Martha Baskin looks at Trump’s choice for interior secretary from the point of view of owls. The 116th Congress has its hands full vetting cabinet nominations. Many are controversial, but one that’s flying under the radar is Ryan Zinke, a freshman Republican Congressman from Montana, who will manage over 200 million
Inauguration Protesters’ Stories
January 24, 2017 - 2:17 pm
Listen in to some stories from a couple of protesters in Washington DC over the weekend. One interview is from an active member of Black Bloc. Black Bloc is a group anarchists known for dressing in black and destroying property in order to make a statement against capitalism and authority. This group was active on the day