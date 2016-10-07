Iaan Hughes
KBCS 2016 Elections Coverage
October 7, 2016 - 10:30 am
KBCS brings you local elections coverage: unique and essential conversations about Washington ballot measures, and interviews with local candidates. Tune in to 91.3 starting at 7am Monday, and visit our Elections 2016 page to find audio and extra content.
Top Ten January 3rd – January 9th
January 9, 2017 - 11:07 am
- Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
- Jim James Eternally Even ATO
- Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
- Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
- Claire Lynch North By South Compass
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
- Michael Cleveland Fiddler’s Dream Compass
- Anderson .Paak Malibu Obe
- Balsam Range Mountain Voodoo Mountain Home
- Lambchop Flotus Merge
Music of the Moment – January
January 6, 2017 - 6:32 pm
Here are five albums we’re digging so far in the new year. Have a listen!
Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg
Fetsum – Light In A Dark Place
Lambchop – FLOTUS
Led Kaapana – Jus Press Vol. 2
Various Artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics
Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 2
January 5, 2017 - 11:30 am
Continuing our coverage of the 2016 Electoral College, we’ll take a look at the experiences of individual electors. KBCS’s Yuko Kodama spoke with three Washington electors who shared what it was like to vote in the Electoral College on December 19th.
Inside Perspectives on the Electoral College, Part 1
January 5, 2017 - 10:36 am
The Electoral College met last month and formally cast their votes for the president of the United States. Washington State elector, Brett Chiafalo, co-founded the Hamilton Electors, a movement aimed to block president elect Donald Trump’s presidency by encouraging electors to vote for a Republican alternate for President. Here’s KBCS’s Yuko Kodama speaking with Chiafalo
An Inside Look At Vote-Counting In King County
January 3, 2017 - 9:09 am
In the wake of this year’s election, KBCS features a rare look at how your vote is counted. Jim Cantu of KBCS News reports from the King County Elections headquarters. In the first part, King County Elections Director Julie Wise describes how election ballots are processed. In the second part, KBCS News and Public Affairs
Top Ten December 19th – December 26th:
December 27, 2016 - 10:46 am
- Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
- Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings RCA
- Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
- Claire Lynch North By South Compass
- Jim James Eternally Even ATO
- Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
- The Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome Interscope
- Audie Blaylock And Redline The Road That Winds Independent
- Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
Fair Trade Music Seattle
December 23, 2016 - 10:47 am
Seattle’s music scene is vibrant and thriving. In 2015, Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata was a co-sponsor of the Fair Trade Music day resolution. The former City Councilmember discusses the Fair Trade Music Seattle campaign from a public policy perspective. This segment originally aired in 2015.
Top Ten December 12th – December 18th:
December 19, 2016 - 10:45 am
- Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
- The Pretenders Alone BMG
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
- Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
- Y La Bamba Ojos Del Sol Independent
- Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
- Jim James Eternally Even ATO
- Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings (CD 1) RCA
- Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
- Claire Lynch North By South Compass
Who Is My Neighbor? – A Bus Ride Through Seattle’s Central District
December 15, 2016 - 12:27 pm
Ride along on bus 48 through Seattle’s Central District. It’s a historically black community that Carla Saulter and Gabriel Teodros know well. They identify some of the symptoms that mark the gentrification of the neighborhood. The piece produced by KBCS’s Mona Yeh and Yuko Kodama, is part of Unmute the Commute, our series on stories