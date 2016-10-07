Skip to content
KBCS 2016 Elections Coverage

October 7, 2016 - 10:30 am

KBCS brings you local elections coverage: unique and essential conversations about Washington ballot measures, and interviews with local candidates. Tune in to 91.3 starting at 7am Monday, and visit our Elections 2016 page to find audio and extra content.

Top Ten December 19th – December 26th:

December 27, 2016 - 10:46 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings RCA
  3. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
  4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  5. Claire Lynch North By South Compass
  6. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  7. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  8. The Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome Interscope
  9. Audie Blaylock And Redline The Road That Winds Independent
  10. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia

Fair Trade Music Seattle

December 23, 2016 - 10:47 am

Seattle’s music scene is vibrant and thriving. In 2015, Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata was a co-sponsor of the Fair Trade Music day resolution.  The former City Councilmember discusses the Fair Trade Music Seattle campaign from a public policy perspective. This segment originally aired in 2015.

DJs’ Favorites for 2016

December 21, 2016 - 11:16 am

Your KBCS DJs list their favorite recordings of 2016.

Top Ten December 12th – December 18th:

December 19, 2016 - 10:45 am

  1. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  2. The Pretenders Alone BMG
  3. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  4. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
  5. Y La Bamba Ojos Del Sol Independent
  6. Solange A Seat At The Table Columbia
  7. Jim James Eternally Even ATO
  8. Miranda Lambert The Weight Of These Wings (CD 1) RCA
  9. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  10. Claire Lynch North By South Compass

Who Is My Neighbor? – A Bus Ride Through Seattle’s Central District

December 15, 2016 - 12:27 pm

Ride along on bus 48 through Seattle’s Central District. It’s a historically black community that Carla Saulter and Gabriel Teodros know well. They identify some of the symptoms that mark the gentrification of the neighborhood. The piece produced by KBCS’s Mona Yeh and Yuko Kodama, is part of Unmute the Commute, our series on stories

Top Ten December 5th – December 11th:

December 12, 2016 - 12:15 pm

  1. The Pretenders Alone BMG
  2. Y La Bamba Ojos Del Sol Unknown Label
  3. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats A Little Something More From Stax
  4. Claire Lynch North By South Compass
  5. Doolin’ Doolin’ Compass
  6. Fetsum Light In A Dark Place – EP Sonar Kollektiv
  7. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning Jajulin
  8. Karen Jonas Country Songs Self
  9. Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootle Acony
  10. Anderson .Paak Malibu Obe

Thank You!

December 11, 2016 - 11:05 pm

Thank you to the nearly 500 members who made the KBCS Year-End Fund Drive a success! Your support keeps KBCS a strong, independent voice, with thought-provoking journalism and innovative music.  You also provided nearly 2,000 meals to our partner, Northwest Harvest!

DAPL Construction Impacts On A Local Sioux Member

December 7, 2016 - 11:47 am

Local Standing Rock Sioux tribal member, Kyle Shierbeck shares how his family was directly impacted by the Dakota Access Pipeline construction project. Here’s KBCS Contributing Producer, Esther Little Dove John speaking with Shierbeck in the KBCS Studios. Photo courtesy of Leslie Peterson

How Some Electors Aim To Block A Trump Presidency

December 7, 2016 - 11:40 am

Bret Chiafalo is an Elector from Washington state’s second congressional district.  He has co-founded the Hamilton Electors, a movement intended to block a Trump Presidency through the US electoral college.  KBCS Producer and  Washington State Elector, Esther Little Dove John, spoke with Chiafalo in the KBCS studio recently.  He begins the segment by explaining how the

Flag Burning and First Amendment Rights

December 6, 2016 - 11:32 am

Last week, President Elect Donald Trump tweeted that people who burn flags should lose their citizenship or go to jail. We explore the history of flag burning and 1st amendment rights. University of Washington Professor of History, Bill Rorabaugh shares a little history of flag burning with KBCS Producer, Angie Voyles Askham

