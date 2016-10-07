January 6, 2017 - 6:32 pm

Here are five albums we’re digging so far in the new year. Have a listen!

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg

Fetsum – Light In A Dark Place

Lambchop – FLOTUS

Led Kaapana – Jus Press Vol. 2

Various Artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics

